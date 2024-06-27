OriginTrail Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $312.89 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,924,832 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

