Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. 69,663 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

