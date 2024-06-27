Overbrook Management Corp Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 3.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 2,833,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,895. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

