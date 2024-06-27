Overbrook Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for approximately 1.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 2,155,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,608. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

