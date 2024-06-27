Overbrook Management Corp Sells 555 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of CLDX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,465. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

