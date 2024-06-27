Overbrook Management Corp Sells 6,881 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.13. 3,313,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,406. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.02 and its 200-day moving average is $452.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

