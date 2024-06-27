Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:COWG)

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 83,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,951. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22.

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

