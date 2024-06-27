PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
MPGPF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.41.
PageGroup Company Profile
