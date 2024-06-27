Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $317.96

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 317.96 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.89). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.91), with a volume of 472,278 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,067.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

In related news, insider Rahul Welde acquired 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £100,112.16 ($126,997.54). Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

