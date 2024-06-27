Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $20,381,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

