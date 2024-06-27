Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $81.45. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsons shares last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 40,232 shares traded.
PSN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
