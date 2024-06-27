Paul Liberman Sells 668,890 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,757,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.