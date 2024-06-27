Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $140.93 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,721,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $278,128.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,721,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,687 shares of company stock worth $3,995,263 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

