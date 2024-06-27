PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $16,010,368.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,607,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,077,096.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

