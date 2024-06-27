PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 623,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

