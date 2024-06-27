Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.7 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
POFCF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
Petrofac Company Profile
