Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.7 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

POFCF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.