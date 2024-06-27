Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.1 %
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,881. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
