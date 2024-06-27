Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.1 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,881. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

