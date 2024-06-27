Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$150,103.04. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,470 shares of company stock worth $404,303 and have sold 168,119 shares worth $2,584,563. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.66 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$10.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

