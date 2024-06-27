PFS Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 25,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $339.31. 1,372,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average of $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $336.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.