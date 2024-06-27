PFS Partners LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $34,251,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PRU traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.51 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.