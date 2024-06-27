PFS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PFS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

F traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,137,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,000,566. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

