PFS Partners LLC Sells 189,739 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

PFS Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,739 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,816 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

