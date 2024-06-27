Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Pharming Group Trading Down 13.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

