Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). Approximately 637,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Pineapple Power Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Pineapple Power Company Profile

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

