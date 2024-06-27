Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s current price.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after buying an additional 525,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

