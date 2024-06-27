Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.93.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $204.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.