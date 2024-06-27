PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 270,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 645,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

PWFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

