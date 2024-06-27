Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 266.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 746,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,215 shares. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.