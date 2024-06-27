Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $692.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.