Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) and Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bruker has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.96 billion 3.15 $427.20 million $2.75 23.35 Prenetics Global $21.74 million 2.56 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.37

This table compares Bruker and Prenetics Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bruker and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 2 6 0 2.56 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bruker presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.54%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Bruker.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 13.38% 27.31% 8.82% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Summary

Bruker beats Prenetics Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Free Report)

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

