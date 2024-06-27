Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2122 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of FIXT stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

