Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $13.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $651.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,828. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.19 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

