Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,051 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of -386.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

