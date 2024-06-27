Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 941,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.