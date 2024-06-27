Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1,365.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $36.82.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.