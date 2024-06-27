Procyon Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.42. 13,822,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,465,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

