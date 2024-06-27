Procyon Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $144.49. 2,587,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $648.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

