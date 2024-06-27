Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, hitting $684.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $625.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.29. The company has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.