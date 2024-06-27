Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

