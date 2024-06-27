Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

LYV stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.81. 1,472,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

