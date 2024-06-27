Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. 37,364,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,936,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

