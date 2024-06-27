Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,112. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

