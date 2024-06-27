Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,793 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

