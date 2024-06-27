Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.76. The stock had a trading volume of 576,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

