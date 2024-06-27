Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prologis by 15,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,027,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,568,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,526,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Prologis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,296,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,068,000 after buying an additional 723,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,776. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

