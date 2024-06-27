Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $136.52 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Prom has a market capitalization of $136.52 million and $1.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00012079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,884.13 or 0.99921653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00080207 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.48249224 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,710,174.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

