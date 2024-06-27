ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.36. 459,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

