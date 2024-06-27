PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Down 6.3%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.53. 4,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

