Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 398,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,289,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.