Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreased by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

